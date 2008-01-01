OCAN Guidelines

Oregon Newspaper Advertising Company (ONAC) reserves the right to edit all ad copy and to reject ads that do not comply with state and federal regulations, or that are offensive, false, misleading, deceptive, or otherwise unacceptable. Individual newspapers reserve the right to properly classify, edit, or reject advertising in compliance with local regulations and policies.

The 14 points below are the guidelines used by ONAC in determining the acceptability of advertising; they may not reflect all policies of participating newspapers. These guidelines are also broken out below into four categories: unacceptable advertising, content requirements, prerequisites, and submission requirements.

1 Commercial advertisingmust indicate that the advertisement was placed by a firm or an individual engaged in a commercial enterprise. If the firm name is not used in the advertisement, then you must use the word "broker", "agent", "dealer", or some other suitable term.

2 Business and investment opportunity advertisingmust indicate the type of business and the amount of investment required. All franchise offerings in Oregon must be registered with the Secretary of State's Office, Corporations Division. Replies to a newspaper blind box or post office box will not be accepted. Ads requiring payment in advance will not be accepted.

3 Ads listing 1-900 or other pay prefixes must state the cost per minute of call, minimum age of caller, and the business office phone number.

4 Employment advertisingmust be for a bona fide job offering and must state the nature of work offered. Earnings claims must be based on fact, and a statement of such claims must be available upon request.

5 "Sales Help Wanted" advertisingmust not offer or appear to offer work on a salary basis when compensation is on a commission or bonus basis. When compensation is based on commission, no statement or implication of the amount that may be earned is acceptable unless it is a guaranteed wage and is followed or accompanied by the word "guaranteed".

6 Ads for work-at-home opportunitieswill not be accepted.

7 Mail-order adsmust be accompanied with an information packet, catalog, or the like, explaining what is being sold and refund policy/procedure, to be kept on file at the ONAC office. Ads requiring payment in advance for a product/service or for more information on the same will be accepted only if the ads include a phone number to call in advance for details of the offer.

8 "For Sale" ads for real estate or autos,and any other advertising that offers specific financing terms, must comply with state and federal "Truth in Lending" guidelines.

9 Ads offering loans or mortgagesmust list the name of the company. Ads claiming to repair bad credit or similar programs will not be accepted.

10 Advertisers seeking to adopt a childmust submit a letter from their attorney to be kept on file at the ONAC office. The words "baby" and "infant" are not allowed and will be substituted with the word "child" in all cases. Ad may not specify the child's age or the race or religion of the couple.

11 Advertisers offering dating/introduction servicesmust complete an information form which is available from ONAC.

12 Ads for surplus government propertymust be stated as a listing publication with fee charged.

13 Advertisers offering weight-control, health, and diet productsmust submit to ONAC proof of FDA approval.

14 Advertising will be rejected if it is known or determined to discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, age, sex, disability, family status, or marital status, except where expressly permitted by law.

Unacceptable advertising

General:

• Ads that do not comply with federal, state, or local regulations or with individual newspaper policies.

• Ads that are offensive, false, misleading, deceptive, or otherwise unacceptable.

• Ads for work-at-home opportunities.

• Ads claiming to repair bad credit or similar programs.

• Advertising that is known or determined to discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, age, sex, disability, family status, or marital status, except where expressly permitted by law.

Business and investment opportunity advertising:Replies to a newspaper blind box or post office box will not be accepted, nor will ads requiring payment in advance.

Content requirements

Commercial advertising:If a company name is not used in the ad, then you must use the word "broker", "agent", "dealer", or some other suitable term.

Business and investment opportunity advertisingmust indicate the type of business and the amount of investment required.

Ads listing 1-900 or other pay prefixes must state the cost per minute of call, the minimum age of caller, and the business office phone number.

Employment advertising:The ad must state the nature of work offered. For "Sales Help Wanted" advertising in which compensation is based on commission, any statement or implication of the amount that may be earned must refer to a guaranteed wage and be followed or accompanied by the word "guaranteed".

Mail-order adsthat require payment in advance for a product/service or for more information on the same must include a phone number to call in advance for details of the offer.

Ads offering loans or mortgagesmust list the name of the company.

Where the advertiser seeks to adopt a child,the words "baby" and "infant" are not allowed and will be substituted with the word "child" in all cases. The ad may not specify the child's age or the race or religion of the couple.

Ads for surplus government propertymust be stated as a listing publication with fee charged.

Prerequisites

Business and investment opportunity advertising:All franchise offerings in Oregon must be registered with the Secretary of State's Office, Corporations Division.

Employment advertising:Earnings claims must be based on fact, and a statement of such claims must be available upon request.

"For Sale" adsfor real estate or autos, and any other advertising that offers specific financing terms, must comply with state and federal "Truth in Lending" guidelines.

Submission requirements

Mail-order adsmust be accompanied with an information packet, catalog, or the like, explaining what is being sold and the refund policy/procedure. This will be kept on file at the ONAC office.

Advertisers seeking to adopt a childmust submit a letter from their attorney, which will be kept on file at the ONAC office.

Advertisers offering dating/introduction servicesmust complete an information form which is available from ONAC.

Advertisers offering weight-control, health, and diet products must submit to ONAC proof of FDA approval.