ONPA Board of Directors - Copy 1

Board of Directors
Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association - Officers and Directors
Oregon Newspapers Foundation - Officers and Directors
Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association
Board of Directors
The following people represent Oregon newspapers and serve as officers and directors on the ONPA board.
- Dave Baker
President
The Register-Guard
Eugene
- Therese Bottomly
President-Elect
The Oregonian
Portland
- Christine Moore
Treasurer
The Times, Tigard/
Sherwood Gazette
- Vance Tong
Immediate Past President
Central Oregonian
Prineville
- Scott Olson
Director
The Creswelll Chronicle & Springfield Times
- Marissa Williams
Director
Blue Moluntain Eagle
John Day
- John Dillon
Director
The Argus Observer
Ontario
- Scott Swanson
Director
The New Era
Sweet Home
- Julianne H. Newton
Director
Ph.D, University of Oregon
Eugene
- Mike McInally
Director
Gazette-Times
Corvallis
- Joe Petshow
Director
Hood River News
Hood River
- Jeff Ackerman
Director
The News-Review
Roseburg
Oregon Newspapers Foundation
Board of Directors
The following people represent Oregon newspapers and serve as officers and directors on the ONF board.
- Vance Tong
President
Central Oregonian
Prineville
- Dave Baker
Treasurer
The Register-Guard
Eugene
- Christine Moore
Director
The Times, Tigard/
Sherwood Gazette
- Julianne H. Newton
Director
Ph.D, University of Oregon
Eugene
- Therese Bottomly
Director
The Oregonian
Portland
- James R. Walker
Director
News-Register
McMinnville