Digital Ad Placement

 Ad Uploads  Ad Downloads  Statewide Classifieds  2×2 Ad Network

ONPA Board of Directors - Copy 1

Board of Directors

 Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association - Officers and Directors
 Oregon Newspapers Foundation - Officers and Directors

Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association
Board of Directors

The following people represent Oregon newspapers and serve as officers and directors on the ONPA board.

  • Dave Baker
     President
    The Register-Guard
    Eugene
  • Therese Bottomly
     President-Elect
    The Oregonian
    Portland
  • Christine Moore
     Treasurer
    The Times, Tigard/
    Sherwood Gazette
  • Vance Tong
     Immediate Past President
    Central Oregonian
    Prineville
  • Scott Olson
     Director
    The Creswelll Chronicle & Springfield Times
  • Marissa Williams
     Director
    Blue Moluntain Eagle
    John Day
  • John Dillon
     Director
    The Argus Observer
    Ontario
  • Scott Swanson
     Director
    The New Era
    Sweet Home
  • Julianne H. Newton
     Director
    Ph.D, University of Oregon
    Eugene
  • Mike McInally
     Director
    Gazette-Times
    Corvallis
  • Joe Petshow
     Director
    Hood River News
    Hood River
  • Jeff Ackerman
     Director
    The News-Review
    Roseburg

Oregon Newspapers Foundation
Board of Directors

The following people represent Oregon newspapers and serve as officers and directors on the ONF board.

  • Vance Tong
     President
    Central Oregonian
    Prineville
  • Dave Baker
     Treasurer
    The Register-Guard
    Eugene
  • Christine Moore
     Director
    The Times, Tigard/
    Sherwood Gazette
  • Julianne H. Newton
     Director
    Ph.D, University of Oregon
    Eugene
  • Therese Bottomly
     Director
    The Oregonian
    Portland
  • James R. Walker
     Director
    News-Register
    McMinnville
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS