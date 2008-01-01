About ONPA

Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association

Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association (ONPA) is a trade association composed of weekly and daily paid-circulation newspapers serving large cities and small communities across the state. It is organized to represent the common interests of Oregon newspapers, to promote the value of newspaper advertising, and to further the public's understanding that strong newspapers are the cornerstone of a democratic society.

Oregon Newspaper Advertising Company

Oregon Newspaper Advertising Company (ONAC) helps media buyers plan budgets and place advertising in all or some of Oregon's daily and weekly newspapers and their websites, as well as newspapers throughout the Northwest. By making a single call to ONAC, advertisers can buy space in multiple newspapers and find relief from costly, time-consuming paperwork and ad handling.

Northwest Newspaper Network

ONAC is the sales and service arm of the Northwest Newspaper Network of daily newspapers in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. Through other press associations, we can help advertisers place advertising in newspapers throughout the country.

Oregon Newspapers Foundation

Oregon Newspapers Foundation (ONF) was incorporated in 1978 as a tax-exempt organization to increase the scope of involvement with journalism education and research. It assists with the development of journalism and advertising education programs, provides financial aid to students, and sponsors or funds continuing education programs for Oregon journalists and journalism educators.

