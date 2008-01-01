ONPA Board of Directors

The following people represent Oregon newspapers and serve as officers and directors on the ONPA board.

Dave Baker

President

The Register-Guard

Eugene

President-Elect

The Oregonian

Portland

Treasurer

The Times, Tigard/

Sherwood Gazette

Immediate Past President

Central Oregonian

Prineville

Director

The Creswelll Chronicle & Springfield Times

Director

Blue Moluntain Eagle

John Day

Director

The Argus Observer

Ontario

Director

The New Era

Sweet Home

Director

Ph.D, University of Oregon

Eugene

Director

Gazette-Times

Corvallis

Director

Hood River News

Hood River

Director

The News-Review

Roseburg

The following people represent Oregon newspapers and serve as officers and directors on the ONF board.