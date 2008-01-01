General Member Directory

Digital Ad Placement

A ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 Albany, Albany Democrat-Herald
 Ashland, Ashland Daily Tidings
 Astoria, The Daily Astorian

  

B ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 Baker City, Baker City Herald
 Bandon, Bandon Western World
 Beaverton, Beaverton Valley Times
 Bend, The Bulletin
 Brookings, Curry Coastal Pilot
 Brownsville, The Times
 Burns, Burns Times-Herald

C ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 Canby, Canby Herald
 Cave Junction, Illinois Valley News
 Clatskanie, The Clatskanie Chief
 Condon, The Times-Journal
 Coos Bay, The World
 Coquille, The Sentinel
 Corvallis, Corvallis Gazette-Times
 Cottage Grove, Cottage Grove Sentinel
 Creswell, The Creswell Chronicle

D ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 Dallas, Polk County Itemizer-Observer

E ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 Enterprise, Wallowa County Chieftain
 Estacada, Estacada News
 Eugene, The Register-Guard

F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 Florence, Siuslaw News
 Forest Grove, News-Times

G ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 Gold Beach, Curry County Reporter
 Grants Pass, Grants Pass Daily Courier
 Gresham, The Outlook

H ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 Halfway, Hells Canyon Journal
 Heppner, Heppner Gazette-Times
 Hermiston, The Hermiston Herald
 Hood River, Hood River News

J ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 John Day, Blue Mountain Eagle

K ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 Keizer, Keizertimes
 Klamath Falls, Herald and News

L ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 La Grande, The Observer
 Lake Oswego, Lake Oswego Review
 Lakeview, Lake County Examiner
 Lebanon, Lebanon Express
 Lincoln City, The News Guard

M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 Madras, The Madras Pioneer
 McMinnville, News-Register
 Medford, Mail Tribune
 Milton-Freewater, Valley Herald
 Molalla, Molalla Pioneer
 Myrtle Creek, The Douglas County Mail
 Myrtle Point, Myrtle Point Herald

N ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 Newberg, The Newberg Graphic
 Newport, News-Times

O ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 Oakridge, Dead Mountain Echo
 Ontario, Argus Observer

P ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 Pendleton, East Oregonian
 Pendleton, Pendleton Record
 Portland, The Oregonian
 Portland, Daily Journal of Commerce
 Prineville, Central Oregonian

R ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 Redmond, The Redmond Spokesman
 Reedsport, The Umpqua Post
 Rogue River, Rogue River Press
 Roseburg, The News-Review 

S ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 Salem, Statesman Journal
 Sandy, The Sandy Post
 Scappoose, The South County Spotlight
 Silverton, Appeal Tribune
 Springfield, Springfield Times
 St. Helens, The Chronicle
 Stayton, The Stayton Mail
 Sweet Home, The New Era 

T ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 The Dalles, The Dalles Chronicle
 Tigard, The Times
 Tillamook, Headlight-Herald 

V ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 Vale, Malheur Enterprise 

W ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 Warrenton, The Columbia Press
 West Linn, West Linn Tidings
 Wilsonville, Wilsonville Spokesman
 Woodburn, Woodburn Independent

 

