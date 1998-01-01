Newspaper Hall of Fame Award

The Oregon Newspaper Hall of Fame Award is presented only on special occasions to provide appropriate recognition of Oregon newspaper people who have made (1) an outstanding contribution to Oregon newspaper journalism or (2) an extraordinary contribution to their community and region or state through newspaper journalism.



Past Winners

1979 Claude “C.E.” Ingalls, Corvallis Gazette-Times

Charles “Sam” Jackson, The Oregon Journal, Portland

Frank Jenkins, Herald and News, Klamath Falls

Henry L. Pittock, The Oregonian, Portland

Harvey W. Scott, The Oregonian, Portland

Gov. Elmo Smith, Albany Democrat-Herald

Gov. Charles Sprague, Salem Oregon Statesman

Amos “Boss” Voorhies, Grants Pass Daily Courier

1980 George Putnam, Medford Mail Tribune

Palmer Hoyt, The Oregonian, Portland

Robert W. Sawyer, Bend Bulletin

Robert W. Ruhl, Medford Mail Tribune

Eric W. Allen, School of Journalism, University of Oregon

1981 Edwin Burton Aldrich, The East Oregonian, Pendleton

Charles Stanton, Roseburg News-Review

DeWitt Clinton Ireland, The Oregonian, Portland

Emma McKinney, Hillsboro Argus

Verne McKinney, Hillsboro Argus

1983 Wendell Webb, Oregon Statesman, Salem

Hugh McGilvra, Times Publications

Donald J. Sterling, The Oregon Journal, Portland

L.H. Gregory, The Oregonian, Portland

1984 D. “Deb” Addison, Roseburg News-Review

Carl Webb, former ONPA Executive Director, University of Oregon

Robert C. Ingalls, Corvallis Gazette-Times

Louis D. Felsheim, Bandon Western World

1985 Paul W. Harvey, Jr., AP Capitol Correspondent

Ruth E. King, Herald and News, Klamath Falls

Eric W. Allen, Jr., Medford Mail Tribune

Alton F. Baker, Sr., Eugene Register-Guard

1987 Robert C. Notson, The Oregonian, Portland

Michael Frey, The Oregonian, Portland

1989 Wes Sullivan, Oregon Statesman, Salem

Arthur L. Lowe, Corvallis Gazette-Times

1990 Harrison P. “Red” Hornish, The Springfield News

J.W. “Bud” Forrester, East Oregonian, Pendleton

Joseph F. Caraher, Herald and News, Klamath Falls

1991 Guy Leslie Shaw, Lake County Examiner

Jerry Latham, Mail Tribune, Medford

1992 William M. Tugman, The Register-Guard, Eugene

1993 Gwen T. Coffin, Wallawa County Chieftain, Enterprise

1994 Giles French, Sherman County Journal, Moro

Stephen Ryder, Mail Tribune, Medford

1998 William A. Hilliard, The Oregonian, Portland

2001 Phil Bladine, News-Register, McMinnville

2002 Walter McKinney, Hillsboro Argus

Richard Nafsinger, Hood River News

2003 Edwin “Ted” Baker, The Register-Guard, Eugene

2004 John Buchner, Albany Democrat-Herald

2005 Robert Moody, The Observer, La Grande

2006 Robert Chandler, The Bulletin, Bend

2008 Robert Van Leer, Curry County Reporter, Gold Beach

2009 Phillip Neiswanger, The News-Review, Roseburg

2010 No selection this year

2011 Fred Stickel, The Oregonian, Portland

2012 Denny Smith, Eagle Newspapers

2013 Mary Brown, Redmond Spokesman

Fran McLean, Argus Observer, Ontario

2014 No selection this year

2015 No selection this year