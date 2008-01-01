OCAN Statewide Classifieds Newspapers

Daily newspapers are indicated with an asterisk (*).

Circulation Newspaper 1,468 Appeal Tribune, Silverton 3,294 Beaverton Valley Times 4,732 Canby Herald 2,650 The Chronicle, St. Helens 753 The Columbia Press, Warrenton 5,683 The Daily Astorian* 1,149 Daily Journal of Commerce*, Portland 1,721 Estacada News 5,190 Headlight-Herald, Tillamook 1,637 Keizertimes 5,763 Lake Oswego Review 3,106 Molalla Pioneer 4,788 The Newberg Graphic 5,821 News-Register, McMinnville 2,981 News-Times, Forest Grove 6,204 The Outlook, Gresham 4,220 Polk County Itemizer-Observer, Dallas 2,807 The Sandy Post 3,925 The South County Spotlight, Scappoose 28,928 Mon-Sat

36,101 Sun Statesman Journal*, Salem 1,039 The Stayton Mail 3,294 The Times, Tigard 2,788 West Linn Tidings 2,480 Wilsonville Spokesman 3,125 Woodburn Independent

Total Region 1 circulation: 109,546

Circulation Newspaper 10,711 Albany Democrat-Herald* 1,397 Ashland Daily Tidings* 1,379 Bandon Western World 8,024 Corvallis Gazette-Times* 2,817 Cottage Grove Sentinel 998 The Creswell Chronicle 5,502 Curry Coastal Pilot, Brookings 2,180 Curry County Reporter, Gold Beach 383 Dead Mountain Echo, Oakridge 1,046 The Douglas County Mail, Myrtle Creek 721 Douglas County News, Sutherlin 10,543 Grants Pass Daily Courier* 2,254 Illinois Valley News, Cave Junction 1,684 Lebanon Express 17,075 Mail Tribune*, Medford 1,780 Myrtle Point Herald 1,590 The New Era, Sweet Home 2,695 The News Guard, Lincoln City 22,435 The News-Review*, Roseburg 6,300 News-Times, Newport 41,280 The Register-Guard*, Eugene 1,419 Rogue River Press 1,691 The Sentinel, Coquille 4,945 Siuslaw News, Florence 1,592 Springfield Times 693 The Times, Brownsville 754 The Umpqua Post, Reedsport 6,887 The World*, Coos Bay

Total Region 2 circulation: 160,775

Circulation Newspaper 5,069 Argus Observer*, Ontario 2,213 Baker City Herald 2,245 Blue Mountain Eagle, John Day 21,406 The Bulletin*, Bend 2,962 Burns Times-Herald 2,600 Central Oregonian, Prineville 3,465 The Dalles Chronicle* 6,229 East Oregonian*, Pendleton 1,440 Heppner Gazette-Times 11,889 Herald and News*, Klamath Falls 1,821 The Hermiston Herald 4,198 Hood River News 2,086 Lake County Examiner, Lakeview 3,338 The Madras Pioneer 1,222 Malheur Enterprise, Vale 4,255 The Observer, La Grande 870 Pendleton Record 1,860 The Record-Courier, Baker City 1,613 The Redmond Spokesman 1,285 The Times-Journal, Condon 677 Valley Herald, Milton-Freewater 2,410 Wallowa County Chieftain, Enterprise

Total Region 3 circulation: 85,153